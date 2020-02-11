Care Management Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 29.11 Billion by 2025

Care Management Solutions Marketwas valued at USD 6.87 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.11 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2016 to 2025.

Care Management Solutions offers a fully integrated, comprehensive portfolio of quality care management products and services. These programs and services enable Healthcare service providers to provide appropriate and cost-effective healthcare for their entire population — those healthy individuals who need to stay that way, those at risk who need to improve their health and those who need to effectively manage their chronic conditions.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Implementation of Initiatives to avoid risk in Healthcare

1.2 Increasing focus on Patient Centric Healthcare

1.3 Growth in the number of chronic diseases Cases

1.4 Generation of Big data

1.5 Hype in Medical Tourism

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Insufficient Patient Engagement

2.2 Reluctance amongst users

2.3 High implementation costs

2.4 Data breach risks

2.5 Lack of inter-operability

Market Segmentation:

Care management Solutions market is segmented on the basis of:

1. By Application:

1.1 Chronic Care management

1.2 Case Management

1.3 Disease Management

1.4 Utilization management

2. By Delivery Mode:

2.1 Web Based

2.2 Cloud Based

2.3 On-Premise

3. By End User:

3.1 Healthcare Payers

3.2 Healthcare providers

3.3 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Exl Healthcare (Exlservice Holdings, Inc.)

2. Axispoint Health

3. Wellcentive, Inc.

4. Phytel, Inc. (Acquired By IBM Corporation)

5. Medecision Inc.

6. Zeomega Inc.

7. Trizetto Corporation

8. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9. I2I Systems, Inc.

10. EPIC Corporation Inc.

11. Healthsmart Holdings, Inc.

12. Pegasystems Inc.

13. Salesforce.Com, Inc.

14. Harmony Information Systems, Inc.

15. Cerner Corporation

