Care Management Solutions Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

EXL, Casenet LLC., Medecision, ZeOmega, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, WellSky, Salesforce.com, Inc., i2i Systems, Pegasystems Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, TriZetto Corporation, McKesson Corporation and AxisPoint Health. are the pioneering companies and brands that are driving the Care Management Solutions Market . The CAGR numbers also look quite impressive for the forecasted period of 2019-2026 in the Care Management Solutions Market . The sales, import, export, and revenue figures are anticipated to grow in the forecast period. The key players and brands are making significant moves by product launches, researches, their joint ventures, mergers, and accusations which in turn are yielding successful results.

Furthermore, the report contains drivers and restraints of the Care Management Solutions Market which is derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

The global care management solutions market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and various initiatives taken for promoting healthcare IT.

Leading Players Of Care Management Solutions Market Are:

Competitive Analysis:

The global care management solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of care management solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

Rising adoption of technologically developed solutions for reducing paperwork, duplication of testing and cost will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of deployment is acting as a major restraint for the market

Rising occurrences of data breached is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

Delivery mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Application

Disease Management,

Case Management,

Utilization Management

End-User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

What will the Care Management Solutions market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Care Management Solutions Industry?

What are the key market trends impacting on the growth of the Care Management Solutions Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Care Management Solutions market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America and ROW?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Care Management Solutions Market?

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2018, Allscipts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company in order to expand the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform that offers patient engagement solutions to connect consumers with providers.

In March, 2018, Philips Wellcentive announced a partnership with Holon solutions to offer patient insights in EHRs of healthcare providers which enables them to make appropriate decisions at point of care.

Current and future of global care management solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

