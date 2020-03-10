Cardiovascular Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market to boom in near future according to new research report

Ultrasound, also known as ultrasonography or sonography, is a technique of diagnostic imaging based on the application of ultrasound. Ultrasound is used for the examination or to understand the inner structures of body parts such as internal organs, blood vessels, joints, muscles, and tendons. The aim of ultrasound is to exclude any pathology or to identify a cause of a disease. Obstetric ultrasound is the examination of pregnant women by ultrasound waves. Ultrasound includes sound waves with frequencies more than those audible to humans i.e., >20,000 Hz. Probes are used to send ultrasound pulses into body tissues to generate ultrasonic images or sonograms. The echoes of the sound in the body tissue vary due to reflection of other tissues. These sound echoes produced by the tissues are displayed and recorded as an image.

Several types of images can be developed by using sonographic instruments. B-mode image is the largest known ultrasound image type, which shows the sound impedance of a two-dimensional cross-section of tissue. Other types of image can show the anatomy of a three-dimensional region, stiffness of tissue, presence of specific molecules, or blood flow. Ultrasound imaging has various advantages over other key medical imaging approaches. It does not use dangerous ionizing radiation, cost is significantly lower, is transportable, offers images in real-time, and can be brought to the bedside. Diagnosis of diseases or disorders or functions of heart such as function of heart ventricles and valves and dilatation of parts of the heart by using ultrasound waves are known as echocardiography.

Advantages of echocardiography over invasive cardiac diagnostic processes, technological advancements, and rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases are the major factors boosting the growth of the global cardiovascular ultrasound systems market. However, economic impact of adopting new technologies, insufficient reimbursement, need for patient cooperation, and dependence on physique are factors restraining the market.

The global cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market can be segmented based on device display, technology, test type, end-user, and region. In terms of device display, the global market can be bifurcated into black & white (B/W) display and color display. Based on technology, the global cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market can be classified into two dimensional, three dimensional, four dimensional, and Doppler imaging. In terms of test type, the global can be categorized into stress echocardiogram, transesophageal echocardiogram, fetal & intracardiac echocardiogram, and transthoracic echocardiogram. Based on end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, cardiology centers, ambulatory, home care, and others.

The global cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market due to availability of advanced technology. Awareness among the people about diseases/disorders is also one of the major factors boosting the market in this region.

The cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases. Rise in government initiatives to decrease the incidence rate of cardiac diseases and surge in health care expenditure augment the market is Asia Pacific. Lack of awareness about the disease and unavailability of advanced imaging systems in underdeveloped countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq are likely to propel the cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market in Middle East & Africa.

Key players in the global cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

