Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market 2019 Global Industry Trends and Analysis By Growth, Revenue, Cost Analysis and Forecast To 2023

The Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market is rising with a swift pace; mainly owing to increase in patient population. According to report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death globally and around 82% of 17 million premature deaths owing to noncommunicable diseases are in low- and middle-income countries, and 37% are caused by CVDs.

Companies are continually inventing new products to capture the market globally. Thus, major players such as a Cardiac Science Corporation, CPR Medical Devices, Inc., General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others involve in research and development activity, in order to lead the global market and introduce better treatment. In this regard, in May 2017, GE Healthcare announced that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will install India’s first-ever FlexFactory, a single-use manufacturing platform to expand the biologic production capacity at its facility in Hyderabad, India. This move help company to strengthening the position in the global biosimilars market.

Also, company involves in social activity in order to increase their presence around the globe and create the brand value. In this regards, Koninklijke Philips N.V. achieved the Guinness world record for the largest CPR training in the Netherlands.

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market – Key Players

Some of the players operating for the Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation are

Cardiac Science Corporation (U.S.)

CPR Medical Devices, Inc. (Canada)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Michigan Instruments (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Physio-Control, Inc. (U.S.)

Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (which is a part of Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market – Segments

The segmentation for the Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market is done on the basis of the product type, use and compressor type. The on the basis of the product type market is segmented as Piston, ACD (Active compression decompression), LDB (Load distributing band), ITD (Impedance threshold device), Phased thoracic-abdominal compression decompression device and Extracoporeal techniques and Perfusion Devices. On the basis of the use the market is segmented into ambulance, hospitals, clinics, cardiac catheterization laboratories, Organ transplant units. On the basis of the compression type the market is segmented into automatic CPR and manual CPR. Further the automatic CPR devices are sub segmented into mechanically actuated & battery operated, fully battery operated and pneumatic operated.

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market – Study Objectives

To deliver detail study of the market structure along with projected future growth forecast for the next 7 years about various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market.

To deliver understandings about factors affecting the market growth.

To study the Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market based on various factors – price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To deliver past and evaluated future revenue of the market’s segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific along with Middle East & Africa.

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market – Regional Analysis

The Market of the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation is much higher in the Americas region due to well develop technology and increasing population of affected with cardiac related diseases. According to report published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, around 610,000 people die due to heart disease every year in United States. Additionally, report suggest that around 735,000 Americans have heart attack every year out of which 525,000 are a first heart attack and 210,000 happen in people who have already had a heart attack. Also, Major players in this market have their focus to capture the huge share of emerging markets such as India and China.

Europe is also considering the huge cardiopulmonary resuscitation market, owing to government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. Additionally, Government is more focused to educate their public in order to minimize the patient population.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big market. Whereas country like India and china of Asia Pacific region are considering fastest growing region due to the presence of rapidly huge patient population, and high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, countries from this region looking forward to adopting advanced technology and treatment from developed nation to improve the quality of life for their citizen. Whereas the Middle East and Africa are the low market due to his incapability of investment.

