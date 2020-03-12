Cardiac Rhythm Management Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Cardiac Rhythm Management Market report provides key measurements, status of the manufacturers while proving as a noteworthy source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

The cardiac rhythm management market accounted to USD 21.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.

The cardiac rhythm management market accounted to USD 21.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.

Key Players Involves

Some of the major players operating in cardiac rhythm management market are Medtronic PLC , St. Jude Medical, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare , Philips Healthcare , Biotronik Se & Co., Kg, Cardiac Science Corporation , Livanova PLC , Mortara Instrument, Inc., Schiller AG among others.

Major Market Drivers And Restraints:

Increasing Worldwide Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increasing reimbursement for implantation of pacemaker

Rising Geriatric Population

Technological advancements in cardiac pacemaker

Competitive Analysis:

The cardiac rhythm management market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac pacemakers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

By product type the market for cardiac rhythm management is segmented into Defibrillators and Pacemakers. The Defibrillators segment is further sub segmented into Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDS), External Defibrillators. The Pacemakers segment is further sub segmented into by Implantability (Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker, External Cardiac Pacemaker), by Technology (Dual-Pacemaker, Single-Chamber, Bi-Ventricular). The Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device segment is further sub segmented into Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D), Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P).

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, cardiac pacemaker’s market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

