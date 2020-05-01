Cardiac Catheters Market Key Players and Growth Strategies 2024 – Abbott, BBRAUN, Medtronic, Terumo, Teleflex, R. Bard, Edwards, Cook and Others

Cardiac Catheters are long, fine catheters that can be passed into the chambers of the heart via a vein or artery as a means of withdrawing samples of blood, measuring pressures within the heart’s chambers or great vessels, or injecting contrast media. They are also called intracardiac catheters.

Cardiac Catheters are offered in many variants, namely Electrophysiology Catheters, PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon Catheters, Guiding Catheters, Angiography Catheters, and Pulmonary Artery Catheters, etc.

The second place is Europe; following USA with the production market share of 34% and the sales market share over 39%.Japan is another important market of Cardiac Catheters, enjoying 15% production market share and 11% sales market share.

Market competition is intense. Boston Scientific, Cordis (Cardinal health), Abbott, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cardiac Catheters market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8400 million by 2024, from US$ 7190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cardiac Catheters business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Cardiac Catheters Market Players

Boston Scientific

Cordis(Cardinal health)

Abbott

BBRAUN

Medtronic

Terumo

Teleflex

R. Bard

Edwards

Cook

Merit Medical

Biotronik

St.Jude Medical

BALT

Osypka AG

Japan Lifeline

ACT

Lepu

Microport

SCW Medicath

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Cardiac Catheters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Cardiac Catheters market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Cardiac Catheters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Cardiac Catheters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Cardiac Catheters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Cardiac Catheters value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Angiography Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Pulmonary Artery Catheters

PTCA Balloon Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Diagnosis

Treatment

Monitor

Others

Global Cardiac Catheters Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

