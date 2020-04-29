Card Personalization Equipment Market Business Overview By 2023 : Datacard Corporation, Mühlbauer Group, Atlantic Zeiser, NBS, Matica Technologies AG

A card personalization equipment includes laser engraving equipment, high-end printer systems, and lamination or embossing equipment used for printing and personalization of plastic cards, including id cards and payment cards such as debit and credit cards. Also, the increasing focus of brands to offer a highly customized experience to their customers and rising use of payment cards worldwide drive the growth of the global card personalization equipment market. A Card Personalization Equipment can produce an individually specific card instead of a generic card. During the personalization process, the plastic cards or smart cards are personalized according to the individual project or customer requirements. The personalization process includes different sub-systems and technologies such as laser engraving and high-end printing systems (thermal printing, dye-sublimation), lamination or embossing.

The worldwide market for Card Personalization Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2023, from 780 million US$ in 2017.

Some of the key players in the global industry include

Datacard

Muehlbauer

Atlantic Zeiser

Emperor Technology

NBS

Matica

Ulian Equipment

This report focuses on the Card Personalization Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. First, for industry structure analysis, the Card Personalization Equipment industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 76.62 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Card Personalization Equipment industry. Second, the production of Card Personalization Equipment increased from 2333 units in 2012 to 3278 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 8.89%.

Third, North America occupied 33.37% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 27.39% and 22.00% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.53% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Mid-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

High-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial

Government

Healthcare

Commercial

Other

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Card Personalization Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Small-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

1.2.2 Mid-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

1.2.3 High-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Financial

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Datacard

2.2 Muehlbauer

2.3 Atlantic Zeiser

2.4 Emperor Technology

2.5 NBS

3 Global Card Personalization Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Card Personalization Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Card Personalization Equipment by Countries

6 Europe Card Personalization Equipment by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Card Personalization Equipment by Countries

8 South America Card Personalization Equipment by Countries

Continue…

