Carcinoid Syndrome Management Market Trends in 2019- What Industry Insiders Tell Us about the Future Forecast

Carcinoid syndrome comprises of signs and symptoms such as flushing of the face, debilitating diarrhea, asthma caused due to vasoconstriction, intestinal bleeding, fast heartbeat, shortness of breath, sweating, unexplained weight gain etc. which are developed secondary to carcinoid tumor. The term ‘carcinoid crisis’ is used when all the symptoms of carcinoid syndrome show at a time. Carcinoid tumors arise out of neuroendocrine cells which are present all over the human body and most commonly occur at stomach, small intestine, colon, appendix or lungs and rarely in pancreas, testicle and ovaries. However, carcinoid syndrome may also arise due to cause other than carcinoid tumor. Patient has to seek symptomatic treatment for carcinoid syndrome and there is no cure for the symptoms of carcinoid tumor. If carcinoid tumor is not detected, carcinoid syndrome can be undiagnosed as its symptoms resemble to those of asthma, irritable bowel disease and menopause. However, patient often receives delayed treatment for carcinoid syndrome as tumors do not show significant symptoms until they are not confined to small bowel or other site of tumor origin. The management of carcinoid syndrome often requires palliative and supportive care. Management of carcinoid syndrome involves drug therapy or surgical removal of carcinoid tumor. Some of the commercially available chemotherapeutic agents for management of carcinoid syndrome include Sandostatin (Novartis AG), Somatuline Depot (Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.) etc.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13444

Carcinoid Syndrome Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the growth of global carcinoid syndrome market is incidence of carcinoid tumor. As per National Institute of Health statistics, worldwide incidence of carcinoid tumor is 2 per 100,000 person with high incidence of GI carcinoid tumors. Every year over 8,000 patients in the U.S are diagnosed with carcinoid tumor in GI tract. Other factors influencing the global carcinoid syndrome management market include increasing incidence of hormonal disorders, growing smoking habits, levels of carcinogen in highly developed countries etc. The only factor restraining the growth of global carcinoid syndrome management market is no availability of drugs approved to manage carcinoid syndrome.

Carcinoid Syndrome Management Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global carcinoid syndrome management market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on Treatment type, the global carcinoid syndrome management market is divided into following:

Chemotherapy Octreotide Lanreotide Others

Biological Therapy Interferone alfa-2-a

Hepatic Artery Embolization Agents SIR-Spheres TheraSphere



Based on distribution channel, the global carcinoid syndrome management market is segmented as below:

Hospital pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Prescription Drug Stores

Carcinoid Syndrome Management Market: Overview

The global market for carcinoid syndrome management is highly consolidated and very few number of players constitute the entire market. Chemotherapy treatment type segment is expected to dominate the global market for carcinoid syndrome management over the forecast period as chemotherapy is used as a first line treatment. Newly introduced hepatic artery embolization agents are expected to gain the significant share in the global market over the period of 2017–2027. The market is expected to grow at an average CAGR due to increasing awareness towards the symptoms of carcinoid tumor among the general population.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13444

Carcinoid Syndrome Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, carcinoid syndrome management market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in global carcinoid syndrome management market owing to increasing caseload of carcinoid tumor in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific and Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to availability of generic formulations of innovator drugs in these regions. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global carcinoid syndrome management market.

Carcinoid Syndrome Management Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global carcinoid syndrome management market are Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pharmascience Inc., Omega Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Sirtex Medical Limited, BTG International Ltd. among others. Companies that provide generic chemotherapeutic agents include Wockhardt Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. etc.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]