Carborundum Market Secret Factors Behind the Growth in New Research On Top Players 2028

The other name of Silicon carbide is carborundum. The silicon carbide is a semiconductor, which is assist the system in reducing size and power loss by 50 %, owing to which, silicon carbide is expected to replace other silicon based semiconductors and transistors from the market.

Silicon Carbide Market: Drivers and Restraints

Various factors such as the surge in demand for motor drives, compact system size and the increase in utility of silicon carbide in the cellular base station and radio frequency devices are some factor, which is driving the growth of the silicon carbide market during the forecast period.

Silicon carbide reduces the power system loss by 50%, owing to which the adoption of compact size semiconductors is increasing in various application such as Industrial Motor Drive, Power Supply and Inverter, Lighting Control and others.

On the other hand, the price of silicon carbide range approximately from $800 to $2,000 per ton that is very high as compared to other alternatives available in the market. Therefore, the high cost of Silicon carbide is the major factor restraining the growth of the market. Also, defects in material and issue related to the package is the other challenge faced by vendors associated with silicon carbide market.

Global Silicon Carbide Market: Market Segmentation

Global Silicon Carbide Market can be divided into five segments, based on Product, Wafer size, Application, Vertical application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product for Silicon Carbide Market:

The major segments of Silicon Carbide Market on the basis of the Product include:

Silicon Carbide bare die

Silicon Carbide discrete devices Silicon Carbide module Silicon Carbide diode Silicon Carbide MOSFET



Segmentation on the basis of Wafer size for Silicon Carbide Market:

The major segments of Silicon Carbide Market on the basis of the Wafer size include:

2 Inches

4 Inches

6-Inches

More than 6-inches

Segmentation on the basis of Application for Silicon Carbide Market:

The major segments of Silicon Carbide Market on the basis of the Application include:

Electronic Combat System

RF Device and Cellular Base Station

Solar and Wind Energy

Power Grid Device

Flame Detector

Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS)

EV Charging

EV Motor Drive

High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVDC)

Industrial Motor Drive

Power Supply and Inverter

Lighting Control

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Vertical Application for Silicon Carbide Market:

The major segments of Silicon Carbide Market on the basis of Vertical Application include:

Power Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive

Energy & Power

Defense

Renewable Power Generation

Others

Global Silicon Carbide Market: Regional Trend

Asia Pacific holds the major market for cellular base station and radio frequency devices, due to which, Asia Pacific region captures largest market share regarding revenue for silicon carbide market. And also, expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, owing to support government FDI on investment in countries such as India and China are the becoming key attraction for the investor to invest in Asia Pacific region.

In addition to above, in China, continuous development in electric vehicles and EV charging are anticipated to cater new avenues for opportunistic growth of silicon carbide market in forth coming years.

Global Silicon Carbide Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Silicon Carbide Market include Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L, Ascatron AB, United Silicon Carbide, Inc., Basic 3C, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Bruckewell Technology Corporation, Tankeblue Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Central Semiconductor Corporation, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed), DOW Corning Corporation, Sanken Electric Co.,Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Silicon Carbide, General Electric, Rohm Semiconductor, Genesic Semiconductor Inc., Global Power Technologies Group, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Graphensic AB, On Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, Norstel AB, Microsemi Corporation and Monolith Semiconductor Inc.

