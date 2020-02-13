Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipments Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends – 2025

This report focuses on the Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Flavored drinks accounted for the largest share of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market in 2017. The functional drinks market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The rise in demand for functional drinks which have essential micronutrients and consumers’ inclination toward health-based drinks will lead to the growth of functional drinks over the next five years.

The worldwide market for Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

KHS

SPX Flow

Tetra Laval

A Due

A. Water Systems

Centec

Krones

Mojonnier

Pentair

Seppelec

Statco

TCP Pioneer

Van Der Molen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sugar dissolvers

Carbonation equipment

Blenders & mixers

Heat exchangers

Silos

Filtration equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flavored drinks

Functional drinks

Club soda & sparkling water

