Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2019-2025, by Degrees, Native Energy, Green Trees, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Allcot

Global Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Carbon Offset market is divided into two measures. Larger one comprises of compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities that buys carbon offset in order to comply with regulation regarding the total amount of carbon dioxide allowed to be emitted. The smaller market involves voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments that purchase the Carbon Offset in order to mitigate their own CO2 emission from various sources such as, transportation, electricity use, and other sources. The obligation of KYTO protocol and the entities that are liable under the Eu emission trading scheme are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service Market.

Carbon offsetting has gained some appeal and momentum mainly among consumers in western countries who have become aware and concerned about the potentially negative environmental effects of energy-intensive lifestyles. Offsets are typically achieved through financial support of projects that reduce the of greenhouse gas- emission. These involve wind farms, biomass energy, or hydroelectric dams, energy efficiency projects, the destruction of industrial pollutants or agricultural byproducts, destruction of landfill methane, and forestry projects. Some of the most popular carbon offset projects from a corporate perspective are energy efficiency and wind turbine projects.

The regional analysis of Global Carbon Offset and Carbon Credit Trading Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Industrial

? Household

? Energy Industry

? Others

By Application:

? REDD Carbon Offset

? Renewable Energy

? Landfill Methane Projects

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some of the leading market players include:

Degrees, Native Energy, Green Trees, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Allcot Group, Forest Carbon, Carbon Clear, Biofilica and so on.

Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

