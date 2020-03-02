Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Global Trends Analysis, Share Report, Growth Opportunities, Business Demand, Industry Size by 2023

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Overview:

Carbon fiber reinforced polymer market size was valued at USD Mn in 2018. High-strength, lightweight FRP composites of carbon fiber allows it to be highly utilized in aerospace and defence systems.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period. The global market of CFRP is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2018 – 2022).

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Key Players:

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market appears highly competitive. This competition will further get intensified with the high investments estimated to transpire during the forecast period. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players in the CERP market.

Profiled in MRFR Analysis some of the key players in market include: 3M, Aciturri, Bassara, Caproni, Dow Chemical, Dr. Schnabel GmbH & Co. KG, DuPont, Nissan, Bombardier, and Gurit.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Segmentation:

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market is majorly segmented on the basis of Application, and production process. Based on the application the market is segmented Construction, Electrical Isolation, Industrial, Marine and Others. On basis of production process, the market is segmented into Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Precursor and Petroleum Pitch Precursor.

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market owing to increasing domestic demand for carbon fiber reinforced polymer by the chemical industry. Emerging markets of China, Japan and India are expected to boost the Asia Pacific carbon fiber reinforced polymer market. Other emerging markets are the European and Middle East countries. North America has the largest market share for global carbon fiber reinforced polymer, followed by Europe and other parts of the world.

