Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Trends, Segment Forecast With TCR Composites, Cytec Solvay Group, Park Aerospace Technologies Corp., PRF Composite Materials, Hexcel Corporation, TenCate, SGL Carbon, Toray Industries, Inc. , Gurit, Teijin, Cedar Inc.

Global carbon fiber prepreg market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.22 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 14.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand of the product from the various end-users.

Get Free Sample Analysis of Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-carbon-prepreg-market

Carbon fiber prepreg are pre-impregnated carbon composite fiber that does not require any addition of resins before their usage as they are already equipped with the appropriate resin/curing agent in their structure in the form of polymer matrix. This results in quicker application time as the products are ready for use without the need for resin application, although the curing stage is still required where the resins are cured with the help of pressure and heat.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the number of aircrafts being manufactured; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Innovations in technology leading to advanced levels of product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of usage of the product in difficult and high-temperature circumstances; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost in the formulation of the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, TEIJIN LIMITED announced that they had agreed to acquire Renegade Materials Corporation, a leader in supplying heat-resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry. Renegade will become a subsidiary of TEIJIN LIMITED with this acquisition and will enhance their capabilities associated with prepregs.

In November 2018, Airtech Advanced Materials Group announced the launch of “LTC3” series of Carbon Prepregs. The models available in the series offer requirement of a lower temperature during the curing stage as well as higher resistance against higher temperatures.

Key Market Competitors:

SGL Carbon; Solvay; Hexcel Corporation; Axiom Materials, Inc.; Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.; TEIJIN LIMITED.; Gurit; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Airtech Advanced Materials Group; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL CORP.; TCR Composites; HANKUK CARBON CO.,LTD.; KINECO – KAMAN; Barrday, Inc.; TAIWAN FIRST LI-BOND Co., LTD.; Holding company “Composite”; GMS COMPOSITES; ABC Composite Materials LLC; North Thin Ply Technology and Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd are few of the major competitors currently working in the carbon fiber prepreg market.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-carbon-prepreg-market

Global carbon fiber prepreg market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carbon fiber prepreg market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

By Manufacturing Process Solvent Dip Process Hot Melt Process

By Resin Type Phenolic Resin Bismaleimide Resin Epoxy Resin Thermoplastic Resin Polyimide Resin Others

By End-Use Industry Wind Energy Sports & Recreation Aerospace & Defense Automotive Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-carbon-prepreg-market

About Us

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization or Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com