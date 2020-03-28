Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market: Competitive Landscape & Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast by 2024

Carbon fiber prepregs are made from carbon fibers with thermoset resins such as epoxy, phenols and thermoplastic resins such as PEEK. Prepreg has high strength-to-weight ratio, high resistance to corrosion and fatigue and fire resistance thus, favorable for commercial and industrial applications. Carbon fiber prepreg is created by pre-impregnating fibers, including glass, carbon and aramid onto a matrix material. Carbon fiber prepreg is lightweight and offer resistance to moisture, chemicals and corrosion. They exhibit increased operational stability at high temperatures in comparison to materials made of other conventional materials such as thermoset composites and metallic alloys.

In the solvent dip process, fabric prepregs are produced by dissolving the resin in a solvent bath and dipping the reinforcing fabric in the resin solution. The solvent is then evaporated off the prepreg by a drying oven.Carbon fiber prepreg find applications in wind turbine blades, primary and secondary structures in aerospace and automotive applications, bicycle frames, tennis rackets, golf shafts and others. Industries such as aerospace and defense, wind energy, sports and automotive are the major end-users of carbon fiber prepreg.

The key trend projecting a growth in the carbon fiber prepreg market is economic growth of emerging economies, development and launch of various innovative products and urbanization across the globe. Additionally, long life of products manufactured using carbon fiber prepreg and their low maintenance requirements are the key factors driving the growth of the carbon fiber prepreg market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for carbon fiber prepreg from the aerospace and defense and automotive industries in North America region is fueling the growth of the carbon fiber prepreg market. Aerospace companies, such as Airbus S.A. and Boeing use carbon fiber prepregs to manufacture commercial, combat and cargo transport aircraft as carbon fiber prepregs are lightweight, easy to fabricate and possess high tensile strength. Additionally, increased resistance to chemicals and corrosion drive the demand of global market for carbon fiber prepreg.

The global carbon fiber prepreg market is expected to witness a growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for lightweight and high performance materials in the wind energy, aerospace and defense, automotive and sporting goods applications. Based on resin type, epoxy resin is expected to be largest growing segment in the global