Carbon Fiber Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Market Overview

The market for carbon fiber is expected to register a CAGR of 12.07% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied include increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles and increasing usage of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense sector. However, the high cost of carbon fiber and availability of cheap alternatives, such as fiberglass, are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Composite materials dominated the application segment of the market in 2018, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for carbon fiber reinforcement polymers from the aerospace, defense, automobile, construction, sports, and leisure sectors.

Its increasing application in the wind energy sector is likely to become an opportunity in the future.

Europe dominated the market across the globe, with a large consumption recorded by countries, such as Germany and France.

Request a sample of Carbon Fiber Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381297

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Sector

The carbon fibers are a perfect choice for numerous aerospace and defense applications as they provide strength, endurance, and stability as required.

Conventional metal structures are increasingly being replaced by carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) in aircraft, due to their light yet stiff design structure. From the interior of an airplane or a jet to the rotor blades of a helicopter, composite materials are emerging as an integral part of the aerospace industry.

In the defense industry, the use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) is present in missile defense, ground defense, and military marine.

In Asia-Pacific, the aerospace industry is growing at a fast rate, as many of the countries have increased their spending on defense platforms and technologies. In addition, Southeast Asia continues to be the fastest growing region in terms of passenger travel.

The US aircraft giant, Boeing, and Chinese aviation manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), came together to build a Boeing 737 production system with a capacity of 100 planes in the Zhoushan area of China. Under the collaboration, the company is expected to deliver its first flight in December 2018.

Increasing use of carbon fiber in aircraft, coupled with the increasing number of aircraft launched in the market, annually, is expected to provide a huge growth opportunity for the carbon fiber market in the aerospace industry in the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market in Europe

Germany is expected to dominate the European carbon fiber market in 2018. Germany remains the country with the largest installed wind power capacity in the European Union. As of 2017, around 10% of the installed capacity in Germany was offshore.

Germany is also one of the major producers of sporting goods and equipment. Global brands, like Adidas and Puma, and domestic brands, like Kettler and Triumph, have manufacturing sites in the country. This is expected to contribute to the demand for carbon fiber during the forecast period.

The country also has the largest number of OEM plants in Europe – with 41 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one third of the total automobile production in Europe.

In addition, Germany invests a great deal of its turnover into R&D (about EUR 4.2 billion in 2017) with focus on development and production of lightweight materials and engine efficiency optimization.

With the growing demand from major end-user industries, the market for carbon fiber is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Access this report of Carbon Fiber Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/carbon-fiber-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

The carbon fiber market is highly consolidated. The top 10 players account for almost 85% of the market share. The major companies in the carbon fiber market include Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, and Toray Industries Inc.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381297

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION



Chapter Six: RECYCLED CARBON FIBER



Chapter Seven: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 A&P Technology Inc.

7.4.2 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd

7.4.3 DowAksa USA LLC

7.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.4.5 Hexcel Corporation

7.4.6 Holding Company Composite

7.4.7 HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS

7.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

7.4.9 Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd

7.4.10 SGL Carbon SE

7.4.11 Solvay

7.4.12 TEIJIN LIMITED

7.4.13 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

7.4.14 ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER CO. LTD (China Composite Group Ltd)

Chapter Eight: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8.1 Increasing Application in the Wind Energy Sector

8.2 Increasing Popularity of Recycled Carbon Fiber

8.3 Emphasis on Usage of Lignin as Raw Material for Carbon Fiber

Request a sample of Carbon Fiber Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381297

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]