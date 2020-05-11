Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market 2019 Global Trends, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

A carbon fiber is composed of carbon atoms with about 5 to 10 micrometers in diameter. There are various advantages of using carbon fiber in automotive, which include high stiffness, high tensile strength, reduced weight, and tolerance at high temperature. These properties of carbon fiber have resulted in its increased use in the automotive industry.

The composition with other materials increases the capability of the materials. Carbon fibers are about five times stronger than steel and other materials. This property encourages the automotive manufacturers to use carbon fiber in increasing the performance of the vehicle. The carbon fiber has various applications such as the exteriors, power train system, under body system, chassis system, and the interior. The increase in use of carbon fiber in automotive industry, is expected to drive the market in near future.

The global Carbon Fiber in Automotive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Fiber in Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fiber in Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray

Hexcel

Cytec Solvey Group

SGL

DOWAKSA

Hyosung Corporation

Formosa Plastic

Zoltek

Axon

Plasan Carbon Composites

GURIT

Rivers Carbon Technologies

Sigmatex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sheet Molding Compound

Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

Long Fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

Prepreg

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber in Automotive Business

Chapter Eight: Carbon Fiber in Automotive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

