Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Size, Business Research 2019 With SGL Carbon, TORAY INDUSTRIES, KUREHA CORPORARION, Nippon Carbon, CFCCARBON, CeraMaterials, Sinotek Materials, Texpack S.r.l.,

Carbon felt or graphite felt are materials that are produced when fibers are pressed, matted and condensed together. Carbon or graphite felt are used as electrodes and cathodes, with a wide range of different applications and varied techniques also applicable. They are also used as insulation for furnaces.

Market Statistics

Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 291.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 613.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising levels of market value can be attributed to the demand of carbon fiber due to its increased levels of performance in high temperatures.

Key Companies

Few of the major competitors currently working in the carbon felt and graphite felt market are SGL Carbon SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., KUREHA CORPORATION, Nippon Carbon Co Ltd., cmcarbon.com, CFCCARBON CO. LTD, CeraMaterials, Sinotek Materials Co. Ltd., Texpack S.r.l., Buffalo Felt Products Corporation, Carbon Composites Inc., Advanced Graphite Materials LLC, Carbon Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Fiber Materials Inc., ANSSEN GROUP, OJSC «SvetlogorskKhimvolokno», Morgan Advanced Materials and its affiliates, MERSEN, and Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd.

Market Drivers:

Increased performance levels of carbon fiber in high temperatures is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand for high-performance batteries and demand for furnaces is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of manufacturing in carbon felt is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of low-cost carbon felt manufacturing in larger applications is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market

By Raw Material Type PAN Pitch Rayon

Product Type Soft Felt Rigid Felt

Type Carbon Felt Graphite Felt

Application Furnace Batteries Filters Others

Geography North America



US Canada Mexico



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Carbon Forward 2018 took place in London from October 16-18, discussing the ever changing regulations regarding carbon and the impact of different trade policies over the different regions.

In October 2018, Global Outlook for Carbon Fibre conference organized by Smithers Rapra took place in Berlin, Germany from 9-11 October, 2018 discussing the recent developments of the market, market trends and any emergences of the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market

Global carbon felt and graphite felt market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carbon felt and graphite felt market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

