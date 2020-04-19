Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market – Global Industry Investment Analysis By 2026

The global carbon dioxide (CO2) market is anticipated to reach USD 9.16 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 % from 2018 to 2026. The carbon dioxide (CO2) market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing enhanced oil recovery operations by upstream players, in order to maintain their production levels, are expected to boost the market demand. Increasing use of carbon dioxide in application industries such as refrigeration, food & beverages, chemical wholesaling, and pharmaceuticals is projected to propel the market growth.

Growing demand for carbonated drinks and soda water is a major factor contributing to the market growth over the next nine years. The high cost of carbon dioxide capture, liquefaction, and transportation is anticipated to act as the key restraining factor for the market growth. Concerns regarding oversupply of carbon dioxide from numerous potential sources and the subsequent reduction in its price are likely to hamper the market growth.

The industrial gases can be transported in the gaseous or liquid form via pipelines, ships, and road tankers. Currently, transporting the gas as a solid form is neither cost-effective nor feasible from an energy usage point of view. Pipelines are the most cost-effective mode of transport for large quantities of carbon dioxide. Economies of scale make it economic to transport 1 Mt to 5 Mt per year over 100 km to 500 km or 5 Mt to 20 Mt per year over 500 km to 2,000 km.

To overcome the problems caused by CO2 emission globally, governments have established various regulations and directives on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) for the safe storage and transportation of carbon dioxide. These legal frameworks contain provisions regarding the capture and transport components of CCS technology. Globally, government agencies have formulated various regulations for the proper storage and transportation of carbon dioxide. These regulations are beneficial for preventing environmental & health risks. In addition, these regulations also provide security of the carbon dioxide storage sites.

