Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market: Industry Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Geographical Segmentation, By Types, Applications, Products, Global Opportunities, Drivers, Emerging Trends, Drivers and Outlook to 2025

Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025.
Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rising demand for Co2-EOR new techniques, increasing number of environmental issues are propelling the market growth. However, huge initial cost required in implementing carbon capture technologies and strict regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Based on the end user segment, power and oil and gas segment leads the market globally and the growth of this segment is attributed to rising focus of emerging countries in minimizing co2 emissions during power generation. On the other hand, in application segment enhanced oil recovery (EOR) process is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is rising as c02 is widely used in oil and gas companies to reduce gas pressure. North America leads the market globally due to the growing number of oilfields in this region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service:
Carbon Storage
Capture Transportation
Carbon Capture
By Technology:
Post-Combustion
Industrial Separation
Oxy-Fuel Combustion
Pre-Combustion
By Application:
Agriculture
Enhanced Oil Recovery Process
Industries
By End User:
Manufacturing Sector
Power and Oil and Gas sector
Food & Beverages
Chemical Industries
Coal & Biomass Power Plant
Iron & Steel
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Halliburton, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd, Aker Solutions,
Fluor Corporatio , Honeywell International Inc., Linde AG , Exxonmobil Corporation, general Electric so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors