Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market: Industry Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Geographical Segmentation, By Types, Applications, Products, Global Opportunities, Drivers, Emerging Trends, Drivers and Outlook to 2025

Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025.

Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rising demand for Co2-EOR new techniques, increasing number of environmental issues are propelling the market growth. However, huge initial cost required in implementing carbon capture technologies and strict regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Based on the end user segment, power and oil and gas segment leads the market globally and the growth of this segment is attributed to rising focus of emerging countries in minimizing co2 emissions during power generation. On the other hand, in application segment enhanced oil recovery (EOR) process is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is rising as c02 is widely used in oil and gas companies to reduce gas pressure. North America leads the market globally due to the growing number of oilfields in this region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Carbon Storage

Capture Transportation

Carbon Capture

By Technology:

Post-Combustion

Industrial Separation

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

Pre-Combustion

By Application:

Agriculture

Enhanced Oil Recovery Process

Industries

By End User:

Manufacturing Sector

Power and Oil and Gas sector

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industries

Coal & Biomass Power Plant

Iron & Steel

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Halliburton, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd, Aker Solutions,

Fluor Corporatio , Honeywell International Inc., Linde AG , Exxonmobil Corporation, general Electric so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors