Carbon Black Market – Asahi Carbon Co Ltd Birla Carbon Black Bear Carbon BV Cabot Corporation

By understanding the value of market research report for the success of different sectors, many work areas are covered in this Carbon black market report. This market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The Carbon black market report contains all the information including market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements while also detailing about what the major players are doing in respect of product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and how it is affecting the market in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values for the market.

This Carbon black report presented by Databridge Market Research studies the worldwide carbon black market size (value, production, and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2017 and 2018 and forecast to 2024), by manufacturers, region, type, and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis for the carbon black industry. With segments calibrated on the market’s size, growth rate and overall appeal of the market, the study provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players.

Carbon black market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market report also performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Carbon black market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Carbon black report employs various basic steps of market analysis that include survey, focus groups, personal interviews, observations, and field trials. Thus global Carbon black market research report will surely help clients achieve their business goal.

Market Analysis:

The Global Carbon Black Market accounted for USD 11.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Asahi Carbon Co Ltd

Birla Carbon

Black Bear Carbon BV

Cabot Corporation

Carbon Clean Tech AG

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Continental Carbon Company

Jinneng Science and Technology Company Limited

Longxing Chemical Stock Co Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Monolith Materials Inc

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co Ltd

OCI Company Ltd

Omsk Carbon Group

Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Qingzhou Boao Carbon Black Co Ltd

Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co Ltd

Shandong Lion King Carbon Black Co Ltd

Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co Ltd

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd and many more.

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

High demand in plastics and coating sector application

Growth in rubber industry likely to drive carbon black demand

Advancements and developments in the carbon black market

High emission of CO2 in carbon black production

Market Segmentation:

Type

furnace black

channel black

thermal black

acetylene black

Grade

standard grade

specialty grade

Application

tire

non-tire rubber

inks & coating

plastic

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global carbon black market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures

