Caraway Seed Market will touch a new level in upcoming year

Caraway seeds contain volatile oil which in turn contains chemical substances such as limestone, carvone, pinen, thujole and furfole. Owing to its warm and peppery aroma, caraway seeds finds wide application across a variegated range of cuisines, especially European and Mediterranean. Furthermore, Caraway seeds inherent characteristics makes it an ideal component for manufacturing of some speciality cosmetic and personal care products also. The global demand for caraway seeds is anticipated to expand with a decent CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2026

Caraway or Persian Cumin seed are one of the most dominant spices used in a number of savoury dishes. These seeds have strong aroma and are a member of parsley and umbelliferae family. The plant is prominently cultivated in Europe, North Africa, and Asia Minor regions. It is cultivated annually in colder regions and as a biennial in temperate regions.

Global Caraway Seed Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor contributing to the growing demand for caraway seeds is increasing demand for its final end use products, which includes various F&B and cosmetic products. Moreover, increasing globalization in food cuisines is another factor responsible for driving revenues in the global caraway seeds market. Increasing consumption of breads with spices, especially ryle bread is prominent factor driving the demand for caraway seeds. A prominent share of liquors also uses caraway seeds in some form, and amid rising living standards consumption of liquor is anticipated increase translating into rising demand for caraway seeds. Increasing demand for caraway seed supplements such as anise, fennel and cumin, is another major factor driving the demand for caraway seeds. Furthermore, as the demand for cosmetics and personal care products increases; caraway seeds which are often used to impart fragrance components in soaps, lotions and perfumes are bound to witness increasing demand. Along with, as the awareness about various health benefits of caraway seeds increases, it is anticipated a large number of cuisines will gradually incorporate caraway based ingredients.

Global Caraway Seed Market: Region Wise Outlook

The Global Caraway Seed Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The most prominent region in terms of consumption of Caraway seeds are Asia Pacific and Western Europe. However, rinsing living standards across Asia Pacific and Latin America, and high penetration of Mediterranean and European cuisine in India and most other South East Asian countries is making the APEJ segment to expand the fastest over the forecast period. The demand for caraway seeds is significantly high in Middle East and African region, and the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for seasoned food in Latin America is another prominent factor that will contribute to the rapid growth in demand for caraway seeds in the Latin American region.

Global Caraway Seed Market: Key Players

Nordic Caraway

Schwartz (McCormick & Company, Inc).

Kalbey India Exim

Bishnoi Trading Corporation

Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd.

Kingherbs Limited

?Midtown Mojo Manufacturers

The Spice Trader

Satyom Enterprises

Aditya Agro Industries

