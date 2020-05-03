Car Insurance Market 2019-2025 by Munich Re, Metlife, Nippon Life Insurance, Ping An, PICC

Car insurance (also known as vehicle insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles.
Car insurance’s primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle.
Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2455735
In 2018, the global Car Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Car Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AXA
Allstate Insurance
Berkshire Hathaway
Allianz
AIG
Generali
State Farm Insurance
Munich Reinsurance
Metlife
Nippon Life Insurance
Ping An
PICC
China Life Insurance
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2455735
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Accidental Damages Insurance
Theft Insurance
Fire Insurance
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Cars
Private Cars
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-car-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]