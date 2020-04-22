Car Fleet Leasing Market: Global Trends, Key Players, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook

The Car Fleet Leasing market is anticipated to reflect a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. The advantage to change auto relying on their changing necessities is one of the essential development factors for this market. The purchasers searching for refreshed models, enhanced security includes and enhanced efficiency decide on leasing as it is practical to gain access to latest auto variations. Car leasing likewise offers the purchasers the option of operational lease, which permits the rent contract to be ended whenever by the resident with no penalty. Besides, the low fleet lease rates in comparison with loan due payment additionally impacts business elements and individual clients to choose leasing as a reasonable alternative.

Market Segmentation

The Car Fleet Leasing Market is based on different segments namely, by type into Open end lease and Close end lease and by end user into Food and beverage industry, IT industry and Pharmaceuticals industry.

Car Fleet Leasing Market By Type

Open end lease

Close end lease

Car Fleet Leasing Market By End User

Food and beverage industry

IT industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Car Fleet Leasing Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America is the leading market due to advancements in technology, and new mobility solutions such as hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles, are anticipated to urge companies to develop new personalized mobility services to satisfy the changing requirements and preferences of consumers.

Car Fleet Leasing Market, By Region

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Arval, Executive Car Rental Service ( ECRS) Thergaon Branch Office, Donlen Corporation, ALD Automotive, First Class Leasing, Car Express, LeasePlan Corporation and Expatride International. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are: