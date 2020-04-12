Car Fleet Leasing Market 2019 Global Snapshot Analysis by 2025

Care leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in the current market conditions, are focused on their core products/services and would like to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant cost center which requires resource in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price, and for each of the intermediary segments in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job. Corporate prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service which offers on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among others.
This market research analysis identifies the flexibility to change their car depending upon their changing requirements as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The buyers looking for updated models, improved safety features and improved fuel economy opt for leasing as it is economical to get access to newer car variants. Car leasing also provides the buyers the choice of operational lease, which allows the lease contract to be terminated at any time by the lessee without any penalty. Furthermore, the low fleet lease payment rates compared to loan due payment also influences business entities and individual customers to adopt leasing as a viable option.
In 2018, the global Car Fleet Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
ALD Automotive
ARI
Arval
Donlen
LeasePlan
Car Express
Executive Car Leasing
First Class Leasing
High End Auto Leasing
Absolute Auto Leasing
Autoflex
Global Auto Leasing
World Auto Group Leasing
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Close End Lease
Open End Lease
Market segment by Application, split into
IT Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Car Fleet Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Car Fleet Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Fleet Leasing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
