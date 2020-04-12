Car Fleet Leasing Market 2019 Global Snapshot Analysis by 2025

Care leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in the current market conditions, are focused on their core products/services and would like to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant cost center which requires resource in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price, and for each of the intermediary segments in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job. Corporate prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service which offers on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among others.

This market research analysis identifies the flexibility to change their car depending upon their changing requirements as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The buyers looking for updated models, improved safety features and improved fuel economy opt for leasing as it is economical to get access to newer car variants. Car leasing also provides the buyers the choice of operational lease, which allows the lease contract to be terminated at any time by the lessee without any penalty. Furthermore, the low fleet lease payment rates compared to loan due payment also influences business entities and individual customers to adopt leasing as a viable option.

with a CAGR of 19% during 2019-2025.