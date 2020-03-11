Car Dash Cameras Market Size, Share, Revenue & Forecast to 2018-2025

Car Dash cams have become ubiquitous among daily driver tools. Increasing distractions and decreasing attention spans have made for dangerous, traffic-laden commutes, which spurs the car dash cams demand. Global Car Dash Cameras market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Car Dash Cameras.

This industry study presents the global Car Dash Cameras market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Car Dash Cameras production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Car Dash Cameras in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Garmin, Mio, etc.

Garmin

Mio

Nextbase

Thinkware

BlackVue

Z-Edge

TaoTronics

Cobra

YI Smart

RoadHawk

OWL

Mobius

Lukas

Rexing

SecurityMan

Uniden

Transcend

HP

Vivitar

GEKO

Snooper

Single Lens Type

Dual Lens Type

OEM

Aftermarket

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

