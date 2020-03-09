Car Battery Chargers Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Car Battery Chargers Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A car battery charger is a device which is used to recharge car’s rechargeable battery by compelling an electric current through it. The cost and complexity of the car battery charger is mainly reliant on the type of battery such as Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, and Others (NiCad & NiMH) and the recharge time.

The global car battery charger market is dominated by few players from United States and Europe, especially in the high-end products, the key players include CTEK Holding AB, Schumacher Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt), Current Ways Inc., Clore Automotive LLC, NOCO Company and Battery Tender etc.

United States and EU are the most producers and consumers, both occupy for over 60 percent of global market share. Asia Pacific also plays an important role, especially China. There are many small car battery charger manufacturers in China, but most of them manufacture and sell the low-end products, low quality, low price and lack of competitiveness.

According to this study, over the next five years the Car Battery Chargers market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 620 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Car Battery Chargers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Car Battery Chargers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Car Battery Chargers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Smart/Intelligent Chargers

Float Chargers

Trickle Chargers

Segmentation by application:

Electric/Hybrid Car Battery Chargers

Conventional Chargers

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CTEK Holding AB

Schumacher Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker (DeWalt)

Current Ways Inc.

Clore Automotive LLC

NOCO Company

Battery Tender

Jiangsu Jianghe

Hengyuan Dianqi

Nanjing Super

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Car Battery Chargers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Car Battery Chargers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Car Battery Chargers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Car Battery Chargers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Car Battery Chargers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Car Battery Chargers by Players



Chapter Four: Car Battery Chargers by Regions



Chapter Five: Americas



Chapter Six: APAC



Chapter Seven: Europe



Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa



Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer



Chapter Eleven: Global Car Battery Chargers Market Forecast



Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis



