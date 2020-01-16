Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Industry
Captioning and subtitling solutions provides platform for video captioning and subtitling of digital media. The solutions enable encoding, editing, and repurposing of video subtitles and captions for delivery platforms, such as, web, mobile, and television. Captioning and subtitling solutions help broadcasting and web media organizations in automating high volume caption & subtitle processing tasks, such as, extraction & insertion, timing & frame rate adjustment, format conversion, clip assembly, and sub-clipping. There exists high demand in the broadcasting industry for advanced solutions for automating the process of subtitles & captions on any media format.
The global captioning and subtitling solutions market is growing rapidly. Demand for advanced content tools is on the rise among industries as they generate captions & subtitles of on-demand video assets and also support captioning for live broadcasts. Captioning and subtitling solutions have helped the broadcasting industry deliver subtitles (speech to text) on any media platforms.
In 2018, the global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3Play Media
Apptek
IBM
Capital Captions
VITAC
Telestream
Tell Language Solutions
Transcribe Now
EEG Enterprises
Compusult
ZOO Digital Group
Amara Enterprise
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate
Government
Broadcast
Content Producers
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Corporate
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Broadcast
1.5.5 Content Producers
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size
2.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3Play Media
12.1.1 3Play Media Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 3Play Media Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 3Play Media Recent Development
12.2 Apptek
12.2.1 Apptek Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Apptek Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Apptek Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Capital Captions
12.4.1 Capital Captions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Capital Captions Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Capital Captions Recent Development
12.5 VITAC
12.5.1 VITAC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 VITAC Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 VITAC Recent Development
12.6 Telestream
12.6.1 Telestream Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Telestream Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Telestream Recent Development
12.7 Tell Language Solutions
12.7.1 Tell Language Solutions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Tell Language Solutions Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Tell Language Solutions Recent Development
12.8 Transcribe Now
12.8.1 Transcribe Now Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Transcribe Now Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Transcribe Now Recent Development
12.9 EEG Enterprises
12.9.1 EEG Enterprises Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 EEG Enterprises Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 EEG Enterprises Recent Development
12.10 Compusult
12.10.1 Compusult Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Compusult Revenue in Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Compusult Recent Development
12.11 ZOO Digital Group
12.12 Amara Enterprise
Continued….
