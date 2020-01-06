Capsule Filling Equipment Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Capsule Filling Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Capsule Filling Equipment market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 248.9 million by 2025, from $ 205.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Capsule Filling Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Capsule Filling Equipment market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Capsule Filling Equipment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mettler Toledo

Qualicaps

Bosch Packaging Technology

Schaefer Technologies

IMA

Sejong

Anchor Mark

ACG Worldwide

MG2

Lonza (Capsugel)

Hanlin Hangyu Industrial

Adinath International

Zhejiang Fuchang Machinery

Chin Yi Machinery

Karnavati Engineering

Fette Compacting

Harro Hofliger

Feton

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Automatic is the most widely used type which takes up about 82% of the total sales in 2018, and its market share will keep growing due to the down trend of semi-automatic and manual products.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical Company

Biological Company

Other

Pharmaceutical was the most widely used area which took up about 75% of the global total sales in 2018 due to the labs and small product use product is also important and takes about 21% of the global sales.

