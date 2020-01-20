Caprylic Acid Market Overview 2019 with Industry Segmentation, Applications, Manufacturers & Suppliers, Geographic Expansion & Forecast to 2025

Adroit Market Research launched a report on, “Global Caprylic Acid Market Size 2017 Application (Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global caprylic acid market trends including the various driving and restraining factors. Additionally, the report discusses the global caprylic acid market growth for a period between 2015 and 2025. Caprylic acid is also known as octanoic acid.

Request for Sample Caprylic Acid Market Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/708

The global caprylic acid market size is estimated to reach USD 3.11 million by 2025 driven by its antifungal and antimicrobial properties. Caprylic acid or octanoic acid is a natural fatty acid that helps to boost immunity against fungal or bacterial infections and in plummeting cholesterol level. Caprylic acid is also used as a pesticide in various commercial food grade industries to prevent unwanted microbial growth.

Application of caprylic acid in infant formula has been one of the major drivers of the global caprylic acid market, however, post the renewal of the infant formula composition as per the 23(a) of standard 2.9.1 which states that the MCTs should not be used as these fats are not absorbed naturally in the breast milk. Thereafter, the amount of MCTs has been reduced to 0.002% (w/w) of the total fat content of infant formula. Caprylic acid is the major component of medium chain triglycerides (MCTs).

Get More Information about Caprylic Acid Market [email protected] https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/caprylic-acid-market

Coconut oil, palm kernel nuts, and Babassu palm are the major sources of C8 caprylic acid and other C12-C14 fatty acids across the globe. Plants oil market itself is a more than USD 200 billion market with coconut oil accounting more than USD 5 billion and palm kernel oil accounting for more than around USD 9 billion at present.

North America accounted for a major market revenue share in the global caprylic industry. Presence of huge commercialized ester market and key players and partners, such as Solazyme, Mitsui, Unilever, and AkzoNobel is the key factor driving the caprylic acid market growth in this region. The Europe caprylic acid market growth is mainly driven by consumer products companies, such as Unilever and Henkel.

Asia Pacific is another huge market for caprylic acid with more than 50% of the global oleochemicals production in terms of production of coconut and palm kernel nuts dwelling in Asia, for instance, Indonesia and Malaysia. Below are the top 10 countries that account for 96% of the global coconut production. Indonesia holds the major market revenue share of 33% followed by Philippines and India accounting for 27% and 21%, respectively.

Top 10 coconut producing countries, 2017 (Tons)

Country Coconuts Produced (Tons) Indonesia 18,300,000 Philippines 15,353,200 India 11,930,000 Brazil 2,890,286 Sri Lanka 2,513,000 Vietnam 1,303,826 Papua New Guinea 1,200,000 Mexico 1,064,400 Thailand 1,010,000 Malaysia 646,932

Rigorous research and development are the key aspects of global caprylic acid market trends. Key players present in this market are constantly applying genetic engineering in order to derive the substance from novel organisms instead from conventional sources. For instance, Solazyme Inc., currently known as TerraVia Holdings Inc., a California-based organization, has successfully engineered a way to tailor the strains derived from algae that eventually can be expressed in terms of fatty acids, such as capric acid or myristic acid.

Algae are naturally as well commercially available in abundance, however, industries that operate sustainably and can be cost competitive with existing energy options is still a challenge and a major restraint for this industry. Codexis and LS9, Inc. are also battling in the market competition of global caprylic acid and have successfully engineered microbes that yields fatty alcohols for commercial use in detergents.

Key players present in this market include TerraVia Holdings, Oleon, Arizona Chemicals, Wilmar BioEthanol, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. TerraVia Holdings is likely to lead the global caprylic and oleochemical industry in terms of joint ventures and agreements that include global leaders in chemical and sugar industry, such as Dow, AkzoNobel, and Mitsui.

Key segments of the global caprylic acid market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Thousand) (Tons)

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Thousand) (Tons)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central and South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Make an Enquire to Buy This Report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/708

What does the report include?

The global caprylic acid market study provides an in-depth analysis of the various type of application of caprylic acid.

The study also involves in-depth insights about various regulations adopted by FDA in the application of caprylic acid

Drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market have been covered in the study

The study covers the different aspects of the value chain including the trends of global caprylic acid

The global caprylic acid market report covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of application

Historical, current and forecast market data is provided for all the segments on a country basis

The study includes detailed profiles of key participants of the market based on product offerings, geographical presence, financial performance and recent initiative

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414