Caprolactam Market Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share, Opportunities and Analysis For Koninklijke DSM N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Ube Industries Ltd., BASF SE & Capro Corporation

One of the major drivers identified in the caprolactam market is the growing purchasing power of individuals in the developing countries. In the recent times, countries such as China and Indian have undergone rapid economic development. The increased economic prosperity in these countries have resulted in growth of middle-class population having high purchasing power

One of the major restraints identified in the Caprolactam Market is the instability in raw material prices for producing the compound. Unstable raw material prices and concentration of demand of the compound in few countries are the key challenges for caprolactam market.

Caprolactam is an organic compound, which is basically a colorless solid and is a lactam of caproic acid. The caprolactam market is expected to grow on account of expanding automobile industry and growing demand for industrial yarn across the world.

Some of the major players in the global caprolactam market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Ube Industries Ltd., BASF SE, Capro Corporation, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, OSTCHEM, Braskem SA, DOMO Caproleuna GmbH, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Toray Industries Inc., and Univex Corporation.

