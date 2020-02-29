Caprolactam Market Expected to Grow at 15.6 Billion In Revenue by 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Global Caprolactam Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Caprolactam Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023 It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments based on application and region.

The Caprolactam Market size is expected to grow from US$ 13.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 15.6 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, AdvanSix Inc. (US), Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), The Aquafil Group (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), Capro Co. (South Korea), China Petrochemical Development Corporation (Taiwan), Domo Chemicals (Germany), Grupa Azoty (Poland), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (India), Highsun Group (China), KuibyshevAzot PJSC (Russia), Lanxess AG (Germany), Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Spolana (Czech Republic), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd. (China).

“Increasing consumption of caprolactam in nylon 6 fibers and engineering plastics is expected to fuel the demand for caprolactam.”

The Nylon 6 fibers segment is the largest and fastest-growing application of caprolactam. Caprolactam is initially processed to produce polyamide 6 fiber and is then further melted and spun to produce staple, tow, monofilament, and multi-filament form. The fiber has outstanding durability and excellent physical properties. Textile is an area of important end-use for polyamide. The most commonly used polyamide textiles are produced from polyamide 6, polyamide 66, and other co-polyamides.

“APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.”

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of caprolactam due to the growing manufacturing sector in all major economies of the region. In addition, the presence of many big, as well as, small caprolactam producers, is driving the market in the region. The demand for caprolactam in APAC is majorly driven by consumption in China.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type : Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Others – 33%

: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Others – 33% By Designation : C Level – 36%, Director Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

: C Level – 36%, Director Level – 19%, and Others – 45% By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America – 8%, and Middle East & Africa – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Caprolactam Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.1.3 Emerging Companies

2.1.4 Dynamic Differentiators

3 CAPACity Analysis

3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Investment & Expansion

4.2 Contract & Agreement, Partnership & Collaboration

4.3 Merger & Acquisition

