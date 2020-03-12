Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market report highlights important trends and dynamics in market growth, including limitations, drivers and opportunities. A number of research tools were used to provide accurate understanding of this market, such as the five-force analysis by Porter and the SWOT analysis. The report provides information on the technological progress that will or will occur in the years to come. The report explores the upcoming Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market from a regional perspective in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In these countries, as well as comprehensive coverage and innovation, the countries generating high incomes in these regions were also examined. Capillary blood draw technique has been most widely used for glucose and hemoglobin testing in clinics and hospitals. Ease of usage and minimally invasive nature also makes it ideal for home care diagnosis and testing, thereby boosting the market’s growth potential. The use of this technique in conjugation with PoC diagnostics has become the chosen mode of testing in remote and ambulatory health settings.

The Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices market is accounted for USD 7.84 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.

Key Manufacturers of Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market

Radiometer Medical ApS, Sarstedt AG & Co

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Medtronic

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kabe Labortechnik GmbH

Terumo Medical Corporation

Scrip Products Corporation

Greiner Group

Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing geriatric population

Growth in demand for safe blood collection technologies

Increase in demand for improved blood sampling techniques

Increase in preference towards disposable products for laboratory

Risks associated with the capillary blood collection technique

Report Segmentation

Based on Material:

Plastic

Glass

Stainless Steel

Ceramic

Based on Devices:

Lancets,

Micro-Container Tubes

Micro-Hematocrit Tubes

Warming Devices

On the basis of end-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care center

Blood Donation Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Based on geography:

Global

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

