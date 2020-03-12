Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market report highlights important trends and dynamics in market growth, including limitations, drivers and opportunities. A number of research tools were used to provide accurate understanding of this market, such as the five-force analysis by Porter and the SWOT analysis. The report provides information on the technological progress that will or will occur in the years to come. The report explores the upcoming Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market from a regional perspective in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In these countries, as well as comprehensive coverage and innovation, the countries generating high incomes in these regions were also examined. Capillary blood draw technique has been most widely used for glucose and hemoglobin testing in clinics and hospitals. Ease of usage and minimally invasive nature also makes it ideal for home care diagnosis and testing, thereby boosting the market’s growth potential. The use of this technique in conjugation with PoC diagnostics has become the chosen mode of testing in remote and ambulatory health settings.
A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-capillary-blood-collection-devices-market
The Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices market is accounted for USD 7.84 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.
Key Manufacturers of Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market
- Radiometer Medical ApS, Sarstedt AG & Co
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Medtronic
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Kabe Labortechnik GmbH
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Scrip Products Corporation
- Greiner Group
- Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Capillary Blood Collection Market Devices Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Material, Product, Application, and End Use
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Avail complete report of this research with TOC and List of Figures @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-capillary-blood-collection-devices-market
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- Market estimates of all the key segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets throughout the forecast period
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
Major Market Drivers and Restraints
- Increasing geriatric population
- Growth in demand for safe blood collection technologies
- Increase in demand for improved blood sampling techniques
- Increase in preference towards disposable products for laboratory
- Risks associated with the capillary blood collection technique
This report consists of below pages:
- No of pages: 350 • No of Figures: 60 • No of Tables: 220
Report Segmentation
Based on Material:
- Plastic
- Glass
- Stainless Steel
- Ceramic
Based on Devices:
- Lancets,
- Micro-Container Tubes
- Micro-Hematocrit Tubes
- Warming Devices
On the basis of end-user:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Care center
- Blood Donation Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
Based on geography:
- Global
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- South America
Read more about the Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Visit @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-capillary-blood-collection-devices-market/