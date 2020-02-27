Capacity Expansion by various Automakers in Mexico & countries in GCC and product promotion are expected to boost the Polysulfone Market

Polysulfone is a class of thermoplastic or engineering polymers that possess certain features such as high toughness and stability at high temperatures. Other characteristic features include high thermal, hydrolytic, and oxidative stability; excellent flame retardancy; and high resistance to aqueous mineral acids, bases, and oxidizing agents. Polysulfones are generally amorphous and transparent and they can be extruded, molded, or thermoformed into a wide variety of shapes. In addition, they are rigid and extremely tough. They have very high impact strength and they can tolerate high temperatures for a long period of time.

Polysulfones are used in various applications wherein high temperatures and corrosive environment play an important role. For instance, they are used in internal components of coffee machines, printer cartridges, electronic connectors, circuit boards, sterilizable items, appliance covers, and battery containers. Polysulfones are also used in automotive and aerospace industries for applications wherein superior thermal and mechanical properties relating to conventional resins are required. They are also used as membrane materials for gas separation, due to their high permeability.

The global polysulfone market can be segregated in terms of product and end-user. In terms of product, the market has been categorized into polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PSU), and polyphenyl sulfone (PPSU). PSU is the leading product segment of the global polysulfone market.

In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, medical, automotive, household & food processing, machine building, sanitary & plumbing, and aerospace. Medical, automotive, and electrical & electronics are leading end-user segments of the global polysulfone market. Polysulfone plays a very important role in the automotive industry, due to its properties such as resistance to fuel and lubricants. Rising demand for the filtration process in various industries such as medical and food & beverages is likely to augment the demand for polysulfone during the forecast period.

Rising demand for engineering polymers in various applications led by their properties such as high strength, moldability, and thermal stability is driving the global polysulfone market. High prices of polysulfone led by complex process of their production are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rising demand for high-performance polymer i.e. PPSU, typically in the medical industry, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of PPSU. PPSU is a material of choice for use in X-ray machines due to its properties such as impermeability, low rate of water absorption, and resistance to disinfectants. Furthermore, it is used as a cleaning agent in dental applications, orthopedics, sterilization cases and trays, single-use instruments, hemodialysis membranes, and implantable devices. These factors are projected to boost the global polysulfone market during the forecast period.

Global Polysulfone Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global polysulfone market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, North America and Europe lead the global polysulfone market. Rising technological innovations in the medical industry and expanding automotive industry in the U.S. and Germany are boosting the polysulfone market in North America as well as Europe. The polysulfone market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, due to growth of end-user industries such as food & beverages, building & construction, and automotive in developing economies such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are witnessing sluggish growth, due to low awareness about polysulfone in these regions. However, capacity expansion by various automakers in Mexico and countries in GCC and product promotion are expected to boost the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Global Polysulfone Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polysulfone market are Solvay, BASF SE, Sumitomo Shoji Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Gharda Chemicals Ltd.