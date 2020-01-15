Capacitive Proximity Sensors Market: To Witness Exponential Growth By 2026

With emerging industrial developments and advancement in technologies, many industries are adopting upgraded technologies. A non-contact sensing technology that detects solids, liquids, metals and nonmetals is termed as capacitive sensing. The capacitive proximity sensors do not have any physical contact with materials and they work on the principle of capacitor. Capacitive proximity sensors are used on a large basis during the production process to detect various materials such as plastics and granular materials such as powders. Unlike the inductive sensors which use magnetic field for sensing, capacitive proximity makes use of electrostatic force to sense the target object. Oscillator, plate, threshold detector and output circuit are the primary components of a capacitive proximity sensor.

Material handling is one of the growing applications in automation, manufacturing and other extended industries. Capacitive proximity sensors are highly essential to manage material handling activities efficiently during the production processes. Detection of non-ferrous materials from the end product or during the production process is necessary and capacitive proximity sensors help in performing these functions as they are highly functional in detection of non-ferrous materials such as liquids, wood, glass and plastic.

Capacitive proximity sensors can see through many objects to detect the materials such as package and boxes amongst many others. This feature of capacitive proximity sensors give them an added advantage over the traditional sensing technologies driving the demand for capacitive proximity sensor market. It is a high result yielding and cost effective method of material handling and management for organizations. Complexities in using optical detection methods has also increased the demand for capacitive proximity sensors as capacitive proximity sensors come with added advantages. Capacitive proximity sensors are usually of low cost and high speed, also, they consume less power compared to photoelectric sensors and ultrasonic sensors.

Such features make capacitive proximity sensors cost effective and increases their popularity among the customers. Increase in manufacturing facilities and the growth of production plants is one of the major driver of the capacitive proximity sensors market. The ability to simplify and decrease the time consumption in production functions, while enhancing dependability, accurateness and involvement of low task force are the additional market drivers. One of the limitations to capacitive proximity sensor market could be their sensitivity towards environmental changes such as humidity and temperature, which may affect the sensing strength of capacitive proximity sensors. With growing awareness of capacitive proximity sensors, various end use industries are adopting capacitive proximity sensors to enhance the procedures and processes.

Rectangular capacitive sensor and cylindrical capacitive sensor are two types of capacitive proximity sensors according to the shape. Manufacturing, transportation, automotive, energy and defense are a few end use verticals of capacitive proximity sensors. Parallel plate and parallel fingers are some of the basic topologies used in the capacitive proximity sensors. Sensor topologies depend on different parameters such as distance between the sensor and target, dielectric constant of the target and the desired sensitivity.

Some of the vendors engaged in capacitive proximity sensors market are Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, General Electric (GE), Eaton Corporation Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Siemens AG, Balluff Inc., Broadcom Limited, Altechcorp, Gravitech and Standex Electronics GmbH.