Cap Liner Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2028

Recent technological advancements have changed the purpose of packaging; nowadays packaging is used apart from transporting the products from one place to another, it is also used in increasing the aesthetic value and shelf life of the product. The increasing focus of the companies for maintaining the integrity and hygiene of the products for achieving greater consumer satisfaction has led to the innovation of cap liners. Cap liner is used to seal the product for making it spill proof and providing a barrier from moisture and gasses. Cap liner is commonly used for packaging of pharmaceutical & medical, beverage, cosmetic and chemical products. It also helps the manufacturers to achieve the desired standard of hygiene in packaging hence attracting more customers. Cap liners are manufactured from different materials for achieving desired property for packaging of various products. Cap liners can be printed with the name or logo of the company for improving the communication between the consumers and company.

Cap Liner Market: Market Dynamics

The ability of cap liner to preserve freshness and preventing the leakage of contained products is the primary driver for cap liner market. Other than making packaging spill-proof use of cap liner also makes packaging tamper evident hence ensuring the authenticity of the product thus attracting more manufacturers to use cap liners in packaging. Use of cap liner reduces the transmission of oxygen between the packaged product and external environment thus slowing the oxidization of the packaged products and increasing its shelf life. Cap liners also help in improving the graphic communication and promotion of company by providing more printing area to manufacturers which assist them to build the brand image of the enterprise. However, the use of cap liner may not be beneficial in case of reactive chemicals as the interaction of chemical and coating material may contaminate the product. The use of cap liners puts some extra cost on manufacturers which may resist the growth in cap liner market. However, on the backdrop of increased consumer awareness for health hygiene is expected to elevate the demand in cap liner market. Availability of cap liner in the different material for sealing of various products is projected to provide many opportunities in cap liner market.

Cap Liner Market: Market Segmentation

Cap liner market is segmented by material type and end-use industry.

Based on the type of material used, cap liner market is be segmented into:

Foam

Paper

Plastic Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) Others

Foil

Glass

Based on the end use industry, cap liner market is segmented into:

Food

Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Homecare

Water

Cosmetic

Chemical

Global Cap Liner market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global cap liner market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ is expected to be the most attractive region in cup liner market regarding value and volume as the region is having a huge population and sustainable growth in the economy. North America and Western Europe are expected to account for a significant share in cap liner market as the market is aligned in the region to focus on health and hygiene in packaging. MEA, Latin America, and Eastern Europe are expected to show moderate growth in cap liner market while Japan is expected to contribute a significant share in cap liner market.

Cap Liner Market: Key Players

Some key players of cap liner market are Qorpak, Inc. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. Enercon Industries Corporation, Sancap Liner Technology, Inc., Selig Sealing Products Inc, Danbury Plastics, Inc., M-Industries, LLC, BERICAP, Bluemay Weston Limited, TEKNI-PLEX, INC., Proofex Packagings Pvt. Ltd., Baoding City Zhenghui Printing & Packing Industrial Co., Ltd, Zhongshan Chengzhan Aluminum & Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd, Changzhou Creherit Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Yongsheng Packing Material Co., Ltd.

