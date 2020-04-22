Canned Food Market 2024 New Investment Projects Review

Canning is a method used to preserve foods for long periods of time by packing them in airtight containers. This allows food to be shelf-stable and safe to eat for 1 to 5 years or longer. Canning was first developed in the late 18th century as a way to provide a stable food source for soldiers and sailors at war. Common canned foods include fruits, vegetables, beans, soups, meats and seafood.

In this report, we mainly count Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Desserts, Canned Fish/Seafood, Canned Fruits, Canned Meat, Canned Pasta & Noodles, Canned Soups and Canned Vegetables.

Get Sample Copy of Report at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/136562/

Canned Food have wide range of marketing channels, such as Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Sales, etc. And Supermarkets/Hypermarkets was the most widely used area which takes up about 35.82% of the global total in 2016.

Conagra Brands, Del Monte Foods, Hormel Foods, Dole Food, B&G Food, Campbell Soup, Ayam Brand, General Mills, Grupo Calvo, Kraft Heinz, Danish Crown, JBS, Nestle, Dongwon Industries, Rhodes Food Group, Bolton Group, AhiGuven, Bonduelle, Goya Foods, Bumble Bee, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Canned Food market. Top 5 takes up more than 43% of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Canned Food market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25460 million by 2024, from US$ 20920 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Canned Food business

This study considers the Canned Food value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Canned Cooking Sauces

Canned Desserts

Canned Fish/Seafood

Canned Fruits

Canned Meat

Canned Pasta & Noodles

Canned Soups

Canned Vegetables

Segmentation by application:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Conagra Brands

Del Monte Foods

Hormel Foods

Dole Food

B&G Food

Campbell Soup

Ayam Brand

General Mills

Grupo Calvo

Kraft Heinz

Danish Crown

JBS

Nestle

Dongwon Industries

Rhodes Food Group

Bolton Group

AhiGuven

Bonduelle

Goya Foods

Bumble Bee

Purchase Copy of This Report at https://www.search4research.com/buy/136562

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Canned Food consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Canned Food market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Canned Food manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Canned Food with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Canned Food submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/136562/global-canned-food-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]