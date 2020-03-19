Cannabis Oil Market Rising at a CAGR of More than 46.9% During 2018-2025: QY Research, Inc.

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Cannabis Oil market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Cannabis Oil market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Cannabis Oil Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Cannabis Oil market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Cannabis Oil market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The global Cannabis Oil market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 46.9% during 2019-2025.

Cannabis oil is from the marijuana plant (cannabis indicas). The oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains high levels of THC. It is used for medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug.

Cannabis oil reached considerable popularity when a man in Canada named Rick Simpson began distributing this concentrate, albeit illegally, as a medicine. Rick’s oil (commonly known as “Rick Simpson oil”) brought the long studied knowledge about the anti-tumor and various medicinal properties of cannabis to the mainstream.

Global major cannabis oil production regions are USA, Canada and Europe. Canada is the largest production region, which produced 1071.6 kilo bottles in 2017, accounting for 52.66%. USA is the second largest production region, with production of 778.9 kilo bottles in 2017.

This report focuses on Cannabis Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Players of the Global Cannabis Oil Market:

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Global Cannabis Oil Market: Segmentation by Product:

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Global Cannabis Oil Market: Segmentation by Application:

Recreational

Medical

Global Cannabis Oil Market: Regional Segmentation

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Cannabis Oil market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Cannabis Oil market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Cannabis Oil market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Cannabis Oil market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Cannabis Oil market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Questions answered by the report

Which are the dominant players of the global Cannabis Oil market?

What will be the size of the global Cannabis Oil market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Cannabis Oil market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Cannabis Oil market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Cannabis Oil market?

