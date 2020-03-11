Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cannabis-based Medicines Market 2019-2025 Analysis, Development Opportunity with Explosive Growth Rate” to its huge collection of research reports.



Cannabis-based Medicines Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Cannabis-based Medicines industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Cannabis-based Medicines market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Marijuana (medical cannabis) is used to treat nausea, pain, anxiety, MS, insomnia, epilepsy, and other conditions. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the main chemicals used in medicine. In the medicines market, Epidiolex, the first cannabis-based medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

This report focuses on the global Cannabis-based Medicines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cannabis-based Medicines development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

INSYS Therapeutics

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Axim Biotechnologies

Revive Therapeutics

MGC Pharmaceuticals

ECHO Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CBD (Cannabidiol) Based

THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) Based

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oral Solution

Tablets

Patches

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cannabis-based Medicines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cannabis-based Medicines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

