Cannabinoids Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018

Cannabinoid is a type of alkaloid that is obtained from the cannabis sativaplants. Cannabis, also known as marijuana, produce resin containing compounds known as cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are being used for medical purposes from the ancient times. These are the active substance in Cannabis plants that produce pharmacological actions in the body that mostly involves central nervous system and immune system. Delta-9-THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the main active component of cannabinoids.

Cannabinoids are being used for the pain relief, anxiety, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. The compounds have shown beneficial effects in improving symptoms of cancer as well. Dronabinol and nabilone are approved drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting. Dronabinol is also approved for anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

Several pharmacological actions of cannabinoids are discovered in the laboratory, including anti-viral activity, blocking cell growth, anti-inflammation, and relieving muscle spasm caused by multiple sclerosis. Cannabis can be administered orally or via inhalation route. When taken by mouth, liver processes it and produces an additional psychoactive chemical.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is developing Epidiolex cannabinoid receptor CB1 antagonist for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Rett syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, epilepsy and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The company is also developing Sativex, an oromucosal spray of a formulated extract of the cannabis sativa plant for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity, neuropathic pain, and other neurological conditions. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing ZYN002 as a cannabinoid receptor CB1 antagonist for the treatment of fragile X syndrome, epilepsy, and autism spectrum disorder. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing INM-750 as a gene expression modulator for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. Other than this Echo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are also involved in the pipeline.

