Canine Flu Therapeutics Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2028

Canine flu (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs mainly caused by Type A influenza/canine influenza virus. They are two various kinds of influenza viruses namely H3N8 virus and H3N2. Canine flu originated in horses, spread to dogs, and now spreads in between dogs only. The symptoms of illness are upper respiratory illness, eye discharges, reduced appetite, cough, runny nose, fever, and lethargy, but not all dogs show signs of flu. The severity of canine flu ranges from no symptoms to terminal illness resulting in pneumonia and sometimes death. Most dogs recover from canine flu within 2 to 3 weeks, but some dogs develop a secondary infection which may lead to death. Canine flu is mostly airborne through nasal secretions. To reduce the spread of flu, mostly dogs isolated that are showing symptoms. Canine flu diagnosed by physical examination, blood test (Neutrophils count increases), a bronchoscope (It is used characterize the type of pneumonia). The treatment for canine flu mainly depends on health condition, and medication especially includes supportive treatment, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Vaccination is used to prevent the canine flu and considered as lifestyle vaccines (It means the vaccination mainly depends on the risk of exposure).

Canine Flu Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Almost all dogs are susceptible to canine flu with direct contact with respiratory discharges from infected dogs. According to the study of the University of Wisconsin, the H3N2 virus may retain for a longer period than an H3N8 virus. It results in the spread of canine flu among others dogs with multiple outbreaks. The occurrence of H3N2 virus or H3N8 virus is unpredictable, and so dogs need to be protected from the canine flu. Because dogs cannot maintain immunity against the canine influenza virus. There is no specific treatment for canine flu which acts as a driver for discovering the new drugs. There is a high unmet need for treating of canine flu, which gives the great potential market for new drugs. All these factors act as drivers in the burgeoning growth of canine flu therapeutic market.

Canine flu is non-symptomatic till the terminal stage of illness. It results in either death of the dogs or development of secondary infection like pneumonia which makes it difficult to treat. All these factors act as restraints in the growth of the canine flu therapeutics market.

Canine Flu Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Therapeutics Market

Vaccines

Antibiotics

Anti-Inflammatory drugs

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Vet Clinics

Animal Healthcare Facilities

Canine Flu Therapeutics Market: Market Overview

Global Canine Flu Therapeutics Market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing incidence of disease and with no specific treatment. Because of no specific treatment for the canine flu, innovators can get an advantage of the monopolistic market with less competition across the globe. The government is also supporting canine flu therapeutics manufacturers to develop therapeutics for the flu to control outbreaks. Which drive companies to focus towards innovation in canine flu therapeutics market. A new trend is observed in manufactures, that they are mainly focusing on prevention rather than cure. It gives new opportunities to innovators for developing new medicine for canine flu. The future expected with double CAGR during forecasted period.

Canine Flu Therapeutics Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Canine Flu Therapeutics Market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North Americais dominant in the Global canine flu therapeutic market mainly due to the high penetration. In North America, particularly the USA is dominating due to the high adoption of treatment method to the canine flu. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Canine Flu Therapeutics Market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to increasing awareness of flu. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less when compared to other parts of the globe.

Canine Flu Therapeutics Market: Key Participants

The key participants of global canine flu therapeutics market are Intervet Inc., a subsidiary of Merck & Co, Zoetis Services LLC. The company is mainly focusing on mergers and acquisition to develop innovative drugs.

