Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Survey Report by Clinical Expert, Forecast 2018-2028

Canine atopic dermatitis is a widespread skin problem that results in the allergic symptoms when exposed to allergens that trigger an allergic response. The commonly found allergens are dust, pollen, and mites, however, for pets, it is challenging to avoid these allergens as dust mite are found everywhere, and they get exposed to pollen when outdoors. Itching, excess scratching, loss of hair, rubbing against the carpet, foul odor, scaly skin are some of the most commonly found symptoms. However, once the dogs develop atopy, they suffer more and more day by day as their skin becomes more delicate over time. The dogs are more vulnerable to allergies than other pets. Canine atopic dermatitis is predominantly seen in Bulldogs, Shar-Peis, Beagles, Boxers, Dalmatians, Retrievers and Irish Setters, even though any breed can develop canine atopic dermatitis. According to Veterinarians, the incidences of canine atopic dermatitis is increasing year on year.

Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market- Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Drugs, the Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis market can be segmented into,

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressants

Antibiotics

Antihistamines

Emollients

Essential Fatty Acids

Others

On the basis of Mode of Administration, the Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis market can be segmented into

Topical

Oral

Injectable

On the Basis of Distribution Channel, the Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis market can be segmented into

Veterinary Hospitals

Pet Clinics

Pet Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

On the basis of Region, the Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis market can be segmented into,

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market- Market Dynamics:

The most significant driver for the rapid development of the global Canine Atopic Dermatitis treatment market is the rising instances of Canine Atopic Dermatitis worldwide. Ignorance to the allergic symptoms of canine atopic dermatitis can contribute towards the rise in the canine atopic dermatitis treatment market. However several factors such as side effects of the drugs such as severe allergic reactions, improper Management of canine atopic dermatitis might hinder the Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market growth over the forecast period. Canine Atopic Dermatitis immunotherapeutic in pipeline aids in the reduction of clinical signs associated with atopic dermatitis in dogs. Canine Atopic Dermatitis immunotherapeutic remains in circulation for several weeks. Canine Atopic Dermatitis immunotherapeutic has also been demonstrated to be well-tolerated in dogs in a laboratory safety study in which seven consecutive monthly subcutaneous injections were administered. The approval and launch of Canine Atopic Dermatitis immunotherapeutic in coming days can drive the Canine Atopic Dermatitis treatment market.

Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market-Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the Canine Atopic Dermatitis market has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. Amid them, Europe and North America are the top leading markets for the Canine Atopic Dermatitis. This is due to the high incidences of Canine Atopic Dermatitis observed in both the regions. Other factors like developing veterinary healthcare facilities are driving the Canine Atopic Dermatitis market. The modern research and developments in the Canine Atopic Dermatitis market are also opening novel horizons for this market. Trailing North America and Europe comes Asia Pacific in terms of market share.

Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market- Major Players:

Currently, the global Canine Atopic Dermatitis market is highly competitive owing to the involvement of many established players and government policies. Some of the key players in the global Canine Atopic Dermatitis market are Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Virbac, Toray Industries, AB Science, Novartis and many others.

