Canes and Crutches Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast To 2025

Personal mobility devices have helped humans for centuries by improving their quality of life especially for the elderly and disabled individuals. A wide range of new, improved, and innovative personal mobility devices are currently available in the global market. Technological advancements and improved product designs in addition to government subventions are expected to propel the market in the near future.

Personal mobility devices include walkers, wheelchairs, motorized scooters, canes, and crutches. Canes and crutches are manual mobility aids used by the geriatric and disabled population. These are available in simple design and made using metals such as steel and aluminum or wood. The basic ‘T’ crutch design has evolved to aluminum braces with energy storing tips or ice-gripping tips that function as shock absorbers. Crutches are useful for people having lower-limb injuries. Crutches reduce the weight from the injured or disabled leg and provides support for balance and stability. Crutches also help reduce recovery time and decrease discomfort while walking.

Canes and crutches are thus designed to assist individuals with walking disabilities. Different types of canes and crutches are manufactured by different companies across the globe. They primarily consist of aluminum rods or tubing and have provision for adjustment holes to adjust the size. Canes and crutches are utilized by individuals aged 40 years or above with walking disabilities. Additionally, reasonable product pricing is expected to increase consumer base. For instance, customers who find other advanced mobility products unaffordable, utilize cranes or crutches.

Rising number of geriatric and disabled population, increasing acceptance of improved and/or technologically advanced products, rising awareness, and affordability of products globally are key factors driving the global canes and crutches market. Rising life expectancy is steadily increasing the percentage of people requiring walking aid in the world. In Europe, one percent of the population requires wheelchair and nearly five to six percent of population need walking aid. Continuous ongoing R&D activities for product improvement along with technological advancements are anticipated to is expected to propel the global canes and crutches market during the forecast period.

The global canes and crutches market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into folding canes, quad canes, offset canes, and different types of crutches such as axillary crutches, elbow crutches and forearm crutches. Axillary crutches are also called as underarm crutches. Based on distribution channel, the global canes and crutches market can be segregated into hospitals pharmacies, medical care retail stores, and e-commerce stores.

The global canes and crutches market can be categorized into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Patients with mobility impairment are susceptible to various medical problems due to access barriers in public places, hence there is a consistency in demand for mobility devices. The canes and crutches market is largely centered in developed markets such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, and Japan. The U.S. accounts for a major share of the market. However, the market in countries such as China, South Korea, and India is expanding at a considerable pace due to rise in health care reforms, increase in disposable income, and growth in geriatric and disabled population. Therefore, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global canes and crutches market include Amigo Mobility International, Inc., Drive Medical and Graham-Field Health Products Incorporated (GF Health Products, Inc.).

