Candy Packaging Machines Market Expected to Rise Steadily throughout 2018-2025

Globally, candy is a highly preferred confectionery by children and teenagers. Rapidly evolving candy market is influencing the candy producers to differentiate their products with the help of packaging and reducing time to market. Fierce competition between candy manufacturers is pushing the candy packaging machine manufacturers to design highly efficient and precise machines that will help candy manufacturers to enhance their overall production efficiency. The new trend in candy packaging machines market is launching of multifunctional candy packaging machines with advanced automation. Some of the recently launched candy packaging machines have the advanced features like auto correction, If packaging film gets stuck in the middle of the process.

These machines also include the features like auto adjusting the packaging dimensions according to dimensions and weight of the candy. Millennial population is increasingly preferring gummy & chewy candy, which is to be carefully packed to protect it from moisture and air contamination while packaging. Entry of the new players and production capacity expansion strategy followed by existing players is driving the candy packaging machines market. The market is overall expected to expand at a healthy CAGR during forecast period.

Rising penetration of candy market into Africa and other low per capita income regions is influencing the candy manufacturers to expand into these regions to exploit the regional or domestic cheap labor and raw material availability. Double twist candy packing machine segment is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Cotton candies are highly preferred by children and youth in North America and Western Europe countries, this trend is expected to drive the candy packaging machines market in North America and Western Europe. Jelly candies dominate the candies market in APEJ.

China is the largest jelly candies market in APEJ. Global candy packaging machines market is expected to witness a growing consolidation in next few years. This is due to the fierce competition between candy packaging machine manufacturers. Manufacturers are trying to leverage different capabilities and strengths through collaborations to survive and stand out in the market.