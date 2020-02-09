Cancer Stem Cells Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2020

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) refer to the cells obtained from tumor that posses potential to reproduce all types of cancer cells found in a cancer sample. Cancer stem cells are planned to grow in tumors as a separate population and thereby cause deterioration and metastasis of existing tumor through generation of new tumor. Thus, with advancement in technology especially in cancer stem cells research area, therapies specific to targeting cancer stem cells are expected to improve quality of life and survival cases of cancer patients with metastatic diseases.

Morbidity and mortality rate of cancer is rising at a faster speed worldwide and thus prevention of cancer and cancer treatment is grabbing attention of cancer researchers globally. Stem cells and cell therapy have shown significant potential to treat cancer effectively. Cancer stem cells (CSCs) have been tested on animal models and have also shown satisfactory results. However, human testing of cancer stem cells is still in its developing stage owing to stringent regulations and ethical issues associated with the same.

Worldwide cancer research activities are increasing rapidly owing to rising burden of mortality rate of cancer. Cancer stem cells are under research for various types of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, skin cancer, brain cancer and bone cancer. Government initiative to boost the cancer research activities and availability of funds are some of the factors that are driving the global Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs) Market towards growth. While on the other hand, ethical issues involved in the stem cells research and stringent regulations to perform human trials are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the global cancer stem cells (CSCs) market.

Geographically, global cancer stem cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW) regions. Currently, North America is leading the global cancer stem cells (CSCs) market and is followed by Europe. Factors such as highly developed research infrastructure, well defined regulatory norms, availability of research funds, availability of skilled research and healthcare professionals and supportive economy are driving the North American cancer stem cells market towards growth. Asia Pacific is lucrative market for cancer stem cells. Governments in the Asia Pacific countries mainly, India and China are taking initiative to boost the healthcare and biotechnology industry in the respective countries and thus, research and development activities in these countries are swiftly increasing.

Apart from India and China, Japan will play a significant role in the cancer stem cells market. Japanese government is heavily investing in healthcare industry in order to improve the healthcare facilities in the country and thus rising cancer treatment are expected to escalate the cancer stem cells treatment market in Japan. Latin American countries namely, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are expected to contribute more to cancer stem cells market than other countries in the rest of the world region. While on the other hand, African countries and Middle Eastern countries are expected to show slow or no growth rate in the global cancer stem cells (CSCs) market.

Some of the major players in the global cancer stem cells market are AdnaGen GmbH, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., AVIVA Biosciences Corporation, Celula, Inc., Epic Sciences, Inc., Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Rarecells USA, Inc. and Silicon Biosystems, S.p.A.