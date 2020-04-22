Cancer Screening Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11% to Reach USD 152.10 Billion by 2023

Global cancer screening market

The cancer screening market is witnessing a rapid upsurge due to a rapid rise in the number of cancer cases. There lies an immediate need to seek early diagnosis and precautionary measures. The growth of the market lies in the adoption of innovative screening technologies to cater to the cause. High-scale investments are being adopted by entities on diagnostic instruments along with collaboration with the government to ensure instrument accessibility. The global cancer screening market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period. The market is expected to return a revenue of USD 152.10 Bn by 2023.

The cancer screening market is segmented based on the type of end users (hospitals, laboratory, independent physicians and clinics), screening type (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy, and endoscopy) and application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal). North America and Europe will be the leading regions for the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the cancer screening market while Latin America needs to work on its economic scenario to fulfil the region’s growing need for cancer diagnosis.

Key growth factors

The rise in the number of cancer cases and growing awareness among people to seek preventive measures along with government-centered initiatives towards cancer prevention is driving the cancer screening market. Prevention calls for innovative methodologies and technologies to be accessible for early diagnosis.

Threats and key players

There lies an underlying threat to provide affordable and accessible treatment to all. Along with this providing transparency and safety of medical procedures will be a key challenge for the cancer screening market.

The key players operating in this market are GE healthcare (Illinois), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Diagnostics (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (New Jersey), Qiagen (Germany), Philips (Netherlands) and Illumina (California).

