Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market : Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2019

The mAbs, which are produced by genetic engineering, target antigens in cells, tissues, and organs. They are used in clinical applications to treat diseases with excellent efficacy and minimal side effects. Their MOA, absence of generic pathway, and therapeutic applications distinguish them from other targeted therapeutics.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. There were 10.9 million new cases, in 2002, which increased to 14.1 million, in 2012 (approximately 30% growth in a decade). The WHO expects this number to increase by 70%, over the next two decades. According to the WHO, almost 70% of deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. The increment in data is expected to provide the basis for any national policy on cancer, leading to an increase in the percentage of people choosing cancer treatment. In the healthcare sector, cancer is one of the biggest concerns. Thus, the increased use of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer is driving this market.

Monoclonal Antibodies having the potential to offer less toxic and efficient therapeutic alternatives to the patients have been emerging in the recent years. Monoclonal Antibodies are used to treat a wide array of diseases related to autoimmune, inflammatory and especially cancer. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) are mono-specific antibodies bodies comprising of identical immune cells that are clones of a single parent cells and are directed to a specific cellular targets. Thus Monoclonal Antibodies are highly customizable due to its specific nature and can play a crucial role in eliminating the cancerous cell while sparing the normal cells during the cancer treatment. The monoclonal antibodies are proved to be more effective than chemotherapies and drugs for cancer treatment.

The global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Murine Antibodies

Chimeric and Humanised Antibodies

Fully Humanized Antibodies

Others

Segment by Application

Liver

Breast

Blood

Brain

Hodgkins and Non-Hodgkins lymphoma

Colorectal

Leukaemia

Others

