CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2024

This report manily covers cancer diagnostics market.Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

Scope of the Report:

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the cancer diagnostics market, followed by Europe and Asia.

The Asian market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming five years and serves as a revenue pocket for the companies operating in the cancer diagnostics market.

The worldwide market for Cancer Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.7% over the next five years, will reach 18400 million US$ in 2023, from 8990 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cancer Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Abbott

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Platform-based

Instrument-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cancer Diagnostics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Platform-based

1.2.2 Instrument-based

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Breast Cancer

1.3.2 Lung Cancer

1.3.3 Colorectal Cancer

1.3.4 Melanoma

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cancer Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 GE Healthcare

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cancer Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GE Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Abbott

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cancer Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Abbott Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Roche

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cancer Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Roche Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cancer Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cancer Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Cancer Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

