Cancer Biomarkers Market Registers 12.2% Growth Rate to 2023 – Emerging Trends, Industry Forecast, Segmentation and Top Technologies

Major players in cancer biomarkers market are profiled in report includes Abbott (US), Affymetrix (US), Roche (Switzerland), Illumina (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Merck (US), Becton Dickinson (US), Hologic (US), Danaher (US), and Shimadzu (Japan).

Cancer biomarkers market on basis of cancer type is classified into breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, melanoma, leukemia, thyroid, bladder, non-hodgkin’s lymphoma, kidney, and other cancers. The lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global cancer biomarkers market is projected to reach USD 20.48 billion by 2022 from USD 11.53 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2017 to 2022. Over years, cancer biomarkers market has evolved significantly owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, advancements in omics technologies, increasing healthcare expenditure, growth in R&D funding from government and private bodies, and rising demand for personalized medicine in cancer therapies.

“North America is expected to dominate the cancer biomarkers market and APAC growing at the highest CAGR”.

Report offers cancer biomarkers market sizes and data on growth of various segments of industry. It focuses on emerging and high-growth segments, and high-growth regions. Competitive landscape covers growth strategies adopted by industry players in last three years. Company profiles comprise basic views on key players in cancer biomarkers market & product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares in near future.

North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global cancer biomarkers market in 2017.The large share of this geographic segment is mainly attributed to the increasing government support for discovery and development of biomarkers, increasing demand for personalized medicine, adoption of advanced omics technologies for biomarker discovery, and rising use of biomarkers in drug discovery and development by pharmaceutical companies in that region.

Target Audience Covered are Manufacturing companies of diagnostics kits and imaging instrument providers, Biomarkers assay and reagent manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, Contract research organizations (CROs), Companies offering platforms/technologies for cancer diagnosis, Market research and consulting firms, and Venture capitalists and investors.

Reasons to buy this report:

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

Scope of the Report