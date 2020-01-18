Canada Thermal Power Market Outlook to 2030-Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

“Thermal Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 — Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thermal power market in Canada.

The report provides in depth analysis on global thermal power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Canada(includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Canada thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Companies Mentioned:

· TransAlta Corporation

· Saskatchewan Power Corporation

· Ontario Power Generation Inc.

· New Brunswick Power Corporation

· Capital Power Corporation

· Calpine Corporation

· BC Hydro

· ATCO Power (2010) Ltd.

Scope:

The report analyses global thermal power market, Canada power market and Canada thermal power market. The scope of the research includes —

— A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

— Historical period is during 2006–2017 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2018–2030.

— Detailed overview on the global thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market forces analysis (drivers, restraints and challenges), installed capacity by fuel type, installed capacity split by region, installed capacity split by major countries and cross country comparison among thermal sources such as coal, oil and gas.

— Power market scenario in Canada and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

— Detailed overview of Canada thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, market size of major equipments such as steam generator and turbine, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

— Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

— Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary 7

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by 1.4% in 2017 7

2.2 Top 10 Countries Account for Over 70% of Global Thermal Power Capacity 7

2.3 Global Thermal Power will continue to be the Major Source of Electricity, Despite Decreasing Growth Rate of Capacity 8

2.4 Large Hydro and Pumped Storage is the Dominant Source in Canada 8

2.5 Gas to be the Only Thermal Source to Witness Capacity Additions in Canada 9

3 Introduction 11

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001–2017 11

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001–2030 13

3.3 Report Guidance 14

4 Thermal Power Market, Global, 2006–2030 15

4.1 Thermal Power Market, Global, Overview 15

4.2 Thermal Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 15

4.3 Thermal Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006–2030 27

4.4 Thermal Market, Global, Investment Trends, 2017–2020 33

5 Coal Power Market, Global, 2006–2030 35

5.1 Coal Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 35

5.2 Coal Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006–2030 40

6 Oil Power Market, Global, 2006–2030 47

6.1 Oil Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 47

6.2 Oil Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006–2030 52

7 Gas Power Market, Global, 2006–2030 58

7.1 Gas Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 58

7.2 Gas Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006–2030 64

8 Power Market, Canada, 2006–2030 70

8.1 Power Market, Canada, Overview 70

8.2 Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 70

8.3 Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2006–2030 77

9 Thermal Power Market, Canada 82

9.1 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Overview 82

9.2 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 82

9.3 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2006–2030 87

9.4 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Investment Trends, 2017–2020 89

9.5 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Project Based Analysis, 2017 91

9.6 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Deal Analysis, 2017 95

10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Canada 100

10.1 Overview 100

10.2 Provincial Incentives 101

10.3 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island 102

10.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba 103

10.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan 103

10.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories 103

10.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta 104

10.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Foundland and Labrador 109

10.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia 109

10.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia 111

10.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec 115

10.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario 118

10.13 Industrial Electricity Incentive Program 127

10.14 SaveONenergy Conservation Programs 127

10.15 Program of Energy Research and Development 127

10.16 Clean Energy Innovation Program 128

11 Thermal Power Market, Canada, Company Profiles 129

11.1 Company Snapshot: TransAlta Corporation 129

11.2 Company Snapshot: Saskatchewan Power Corporation 132

11.3 Company Snapshot: Ontario Power Generation Inc. 136

11.4 Company Snapshot: New Brunswick Power Corporation 139

11.5 Company Snapshot: Capital Power Corporation 142

11.6 Company Snapshot: Calpine Corporation 146

11.7 Company Snapshot: BC Hydro 149

11.8 Company Snapshot: ATCO Power (2010) Ltd. 152

12 Appendix 157

