Canada Hotels Market 2019 Analytics to 2022: Rooms and Revenue Analytics

Hotels (establishments that provide paid lodging and full guest services, typically with a continuous staff presence) market have seen a moderate change in the recent years and is also expected to evolve in similar fashion in the near future.

During 2013-2017 the overall room occupancy rate in Canada inclined at a CAGR of 0.40% with 64.31% of occupancy rate in 2017. Considering the occupancy rate by segments, Luxury hotels accounted for the highest occupancy of 70.60% in 2017 while Budget hotels segment registered the lowest occupancy of 55.89%. The former registered a CAGR of 0.00% while the latter recorded a CAGR of 0.61%

Get Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2363563

The report Canada Hotels Market Analytics to 2022: Rooms and Revenue Analytics provides deep-dive data analytics on wide-ranging Hotels business aspects including overall revenue by customer type – Business and Leisure, by type of hotel – Budget, Midscale, Upscale & Luxury, Room & Non-Room Revenues, Number of Establishments & Rooms and Guest In-Flow’s for the period 2013 to 2017 and forecast to 2022.

Furthermore, the report also details out Room Occupancy Rate (percentage of available rooms sold during a given period), Rooms Nights Available – Occupied and Revenue per Room by Hotel Category for the period 2013 to 2022 along with Total Revenues by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture into Canada’s Hotels business. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope

– Overview of the Hotels business in Canada.

– Analysis of the Room Occupancy Rate, Rooms Nights Available and Occupied and total Number of Hotel Establishments & Rooms

– Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and Hotel Category for the period 2013 through to 2022

– Analytics on Revenue stream – Total Revenue, Room & Non-Room Revenue, Revenue per Available and Occupied Room and Total Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

Reasons to buy

– Embrace the market information at Category and segment level for the precise marketing plan

– Outline investments on potential growth factors considering the actual market size and future prospects

– Evolve business plans based on forecasts information.

Major Point From Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Canada Hotels: Establishments by Hotel Category

2.1 Total Number of Establishments by Hotel Category Review, 2013 – 2017

3 Canada Hotels: Rooms by Hotel Category

3.1 Total Number of Rooms by Hotel Category Review, 2013 – 2017

4 Canada Hotels: Room Occupancy Rate by Hotel Category

4.1 Room Occupancy Rate, 2013 – 2017

5 Canada Hotels: Room Nights Available by Hotel Category

5.1 Total Number of Room Nights Available by Hotel Category Review, 2013 – 2017

6 Canada Hotels: Rooms Nights Occupied by Hotel Category

6.1 Total Number of Room Nights Occupied by Hotel Category Review, 2013 – 2017

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2363563

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]